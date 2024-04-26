European robin Erithacus rubecula, adult male singing in woodland

On Sunday 5th May, join me and immerse yourself in nature’s amazing sounds; no matter where you are, it occurs on your doorstep.

Dawn Chorus Day is a personal favourite, as I enjoy hearing the sounds of nature, and this is a beautiful start to my day.I’ll be setting my alarm for 5am to get a glimpse of what the Dawn Chorus looks and sounds like when it’s at its peak. But if you are not an early riser, don’t worry, these mellow sounds from songbirds of nature will sing all morning long. It is a breakfast treat for everyone, whether you choose to go for a walk early in the day or simply open your windows and let the sweet melodies come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An hour before sunrise, the very first birds will begin to sing. You might even be able to spot some regular visitors, and see who starts singing first.

For example, Skylarks, Song Thrushes, Robins, and Blackbirds rise earliest as they feed on worms. Compared to these early risers, Wrens and Warblers tend to awaken later in the day. These birds, smaller in size and maybe more sensitive to the coolness of morning dawn enjoy insects.

Dawn Chorus can really help you feel awake, it might even put some pep in your step.