​Puffins are beginning their annual migration back out to sea

​August is here, and with it comes a fond farewell to some of some of our charismatic feathered friends.

At Rathlin Island, the last few weeks have been busy, much like the departure lounge at Belfast International Airport, with some species packing their bags, ready to set off to the sea.

Many of our seabird visitors, including our beloved puffins are beginning their annual migration back out to sea. When they visit, they bring so much joy, from watching the chicks hatch to trying to spot Pufflings, who are often deep in the burrows until they are ready to leave their nest.

For a lucky few, there was a unique opportunity to witness the Guillemots on their annual departure, as chicks were guided by their parents to take the plunge off the cliff edge into the sea below. Once the chick reaches the water, the parent will call out continuously until they are reunited. Then it’s time for the dads to step up and take responsibility, as they spend the next few weeks teaching the young jumplings how to defend for themselves.

I’ve not been lucky enough to witness this spectacle first hand, but I have seen some incredible footage taken by the RSPB NI team on the Island and it is truly special, hopefully next year I’ll get the chance to see it for myself!With the summer season ending, these iconic seabirds have embarked on their next adventure and the Seabird Centre will be closing its doors for the season at the end of the month.

While it’s sad to say goodbye to some of the incredible nature that finds its way to our home, there is so much to look forward to over the coming months as many species including waders will begin their journey to our shores to spend winter with us.

The countryside will be awash with purples and pinks as the Heather starts to bloom, and blackberries will be reaching their peak, offering late summer food for many birds including Blackbirds and warblers who will soon be stocking up on these delicious snacks.

