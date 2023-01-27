Blackbird Turdus merula, juvenile male perched on an apple tree

February is the month of love and there’s no doubt that we’ve all fallen in love with our garden birds this winter, from witnessing the wonders of nature through Winterwatch, to wrapping up warm and getting into the garden for Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend.

A big thank you to everyone taking part. Whether you have had birds flocking to your feeders or a zero result, it’s all valuable data for the RSPB, so don’t forget to submit your results online by February 20.

It might still be winter, but the early signs of spring are here, with new shoots beginning to peep

through the soil.

February is the perfect time to do some nature-friendly gardening; wrap up warm and get outside.

If you’re lucky enough to have a garden or balcony, that’s as far as you need to go to spend some time outdoors, refresh your senses and do something simple and satisfying to help nature.

One of the best things you can do for nature is to grow a tree, and there is one to suit every garden,

small or large. A fruit tree such as an apple, cherry or crab apple is a great choice, as it provides somewhere for birds to nest, roost and makes the perfect song perch whilst also providing a natural

food source.

Winter is prime time for planting bare-root trees (trees that don’t come in a plant pot) and it’s a surprisingly straightforward and cheap job to do and the benefits are lovely.

If you wait until spring has sprung to get outside and connect with nature, you’ll miss out on some

incredible wildlife encounters.

For more seasonal wildlife tips, latest know-how and garden wildlife inspiration visit the RPSB’s

website. You could also consider joining as an RSPB member. Members receive free entry to nature

