A bird box is a great way to encourage birds into your garden

While the roses may have wilted and the chocolates devoured, our feathered friends are just beginning their romantic journey as they prepare for the nesting season ahead.

If you’ve been keeping an eye on your garden visitors, like I have, during the colder days, you might have noticed them feasting at your feeders. With the Big Garden Birdwatch fresh in our minds, it’s time to shift our focus to the next step: nesting.

This month, you can help by putting up a nest box in your garden and give your local birds a chance to settle in and roost before breeding season starts, typically in March.

Nest boxes play a crucial role in providing shelter and security for birds as they prepare to start their

little families. With modern gardens becoming tidier, and natural nesting spots dwindling, putting up nest boxes is a small yet significant gesture towards helping bird populations. Remember, patience is key. It may take some time for birds to discover and settle into their new homes. Before long, you’ll notice some activity like males chirping nearby or peeking into the box from the roof.

Want to attract a flock of birds to your garden? It’s all about the right nest box. Whether you’re hoping for blue tits or starlings, each bird has its own style, so picking the perfect box design and size is crucial. Whether you go for store-bought or get crafty with a DIY project, the rewards are sure to be chirp-worthy.

As we gear up for the upcoming nesting season, I’m making sure my boxes are spick and span. Think

of it this way: would you move into a flat covered in mess and an old bed? Keeping those nest boxes

clean and tidy not only makes them more appealing but also ensures birds stay healthy and happy in

their cosy new homes. Setting up nest boxes isn’t just about providing homes for wildlife - it’s an adventure! Get ready for the excitement of welcoming new garden visitors and increasing your chances of spotting rare species as they hunt for the perfect spot to settle down and start a family come springtime.

Personally, I find so much joy in involving my family, especially my younger siblings, in birdwatching

and caring for our local wildlife. There are so many ways to help nature every single month. From

crafting fat balls to filling feeders, it’s a weekend well spent, I guarantee it.

Check out the ultimate guide to next boxes on https://www.rspb.org.uk/helping-nature/what-you-

can-do/activities/build-a-birdbox where you’ll find top tips and guidance on what nest box will work

for your outdoor space, but also what style of nest box your frequent garden visitors prefer.

And if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, why not take on the RSPB Wild Challenge as a family?

Start your WILD journey here: https://www.rspb.org.uk/helping-nature/what-you-can-