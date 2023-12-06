​As I sit down to my Christmas dinner this year, I’ll spare a thought (and my leftovers) for our feathered friends out there in the cold.

Robins love crushed peanuts

​Winter can be a difficult time of year for birds; natural food sources are harder to come by, and the shorter days mean less time to hunt for morsels to eat.

As the weather turns chilly, birds need a fatty diet to help them maintain their energy levels and stay warm - just like me! And isn’t Christmas a time for giving? This year, I've decided to transform my garden into a haven for wildlife. I'll be filling feeders and ensuring a fresh water supply throughout winter – a simple gesture that can truly make a difference for these brave birds. Why not join me in sharing some of your Christmas leftovers?

Many of these make great snacks for our garden visitors, so I am going to share a little festive cheer, reduce my own food waste and feed the birds. Those roast potatoes with high fat content are a hit when chopped up, and even my cheeseboard won't go to waste – robins and dunnocks love a bit of mild grated cheddar. Chopped unsalted bacon rind, dried fruit, old apples and pears, and cooked pastry all make great snacks too. However, I'll be cautious; some leftovers, like fat from the roasting tin, can be harmful, sticking to feathers and making it impossible for them to keep dry and warm.

I’ll be helping birds get through this tough time of year from my garden – but remember, you can help them from your balcony and windowsill! Perhaps I'll even be treated to the sight of a brand-new bird flocking to my feeders, just in time for the Big Garden Birdwatch 2024.

And with that in mind, I want to attract as many birds as I can this year! I’ll be getting various mixes of food to cater to every bird in the neighbourhood. Seed mixes, suet balls… Those are my special gifts to them!

A boost of energy and vital nutrients is on every bird’s Christmas list. I’ll be heading over to the RSPB online shop – there’s no better place to get tasty treats catering to their festive cravings.

Wondering who likes what? Well, Thrushes love the fruit feast, Finches and Sparrows indulge in sunflower and nyjer seeds. And Robins? They're all about the crushed peanuts. And who wouldn’t be?