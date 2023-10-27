​The evenings are drawing in, leaves are turning golden and there’s a bite in the morning air –it’s officially autumn. It is a time of change both in our weather but also in our birdlife.

Whooper swan

As the last of our summer visitors such as Swallows and Warblers, fly off in search of another summer, many other birds start arriving to our shores to spend the autumn and winter here. Along our coasts and wetlands, thousands of ducks, geese, swans and wading birds will start to return to our waters.

Migrating knots are beginning to arrive after leaving their summer breeding grounds in the Arctic. These stocky little birds are brick-red in the summer but turn a delicate shade of grey in the winter. They favour estuaries and mudflats, where they will forage for shellfish and worms, before roosting at high tide. They can be spotted alongside the migrant flocks of black-tailed Godwits, Wigeon, Redshanks, Dunlins and Curlews at Belfast’s Window on Wildlife, our nature reserve in Belfast Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Listen out for the noisy trumpeting calls which herald the arrival of Whooper Swans from Iceland. High above you might spot them flying in a classic V formation. Our picturesque Portmore Lough reserve is a great place to spot them. They will spend the autumn and winter in large flocks feeding on the fields around the reserve, returning to roost on the lough at dusk.

Meanwhile in our countryside and gardens, some of our autumn visitors can be hidden in plain sight. Bramblings which are often confused with Chaffinches due to their similar shape and size, have already started to arrive. They often mingle with Chaffinches, joining their flocks during the winter months. To distinguish a brambling, look out for its white rump and listen for its nasal ‘te-ehp’ call.