Enjoy a visit to Belfast’s Window on Wildlife

There’s nothing nicer than getting out and enjoying the summer sunshine as the summer holidays kick off.

These long days are perfect for seeking out some of the wonderful wildlife around us. From ever-busy ant colonies to buzzards in the skies, the glorious outdoors is alive and kicking its way into summer.

This year, I am trying to get out into nature as much as possible, and over the next few weeks, I will be visiting some of RSPB NI’s reserves across Northern Ireland. Here are a few of my favourites:

Portmore LoughA family-friendly spot, Portmore Lough Nature Reserve has an accessible path which weaves through the mosaic of reedbeds and grasslands with a great viewing platform allowing for stunning views across the landscape. On previous visits, I’ve spotted butterflies and dragonflies, Lapwing, Snipe and Redshank, so I’m looking forward to seeing what I can spot this time. Why not try your hand at Lino Printing while you’re there on the 20th July – Book now to learn more about the intricate artform and get inspired by the surroundings of Portmore Lough.

Montiaghs Moss

Just a 5 minute drive from Portmore Lough you will find Montiaghs Moss. The summer months provide plenty of wonderful opportunities to explore the fascinating butterflies, dragonflies and damselflies that call Montiaghs Moss their home. This tranquil trail, when bathed in warm sunshine, creates the perfect environment for spotting a number of butterflies, such as Orange-tips and Cryptic Wood Whites. Recently, I even spotted the star species, the Marsh Fritillary as it fluttered past. Blooming with butterflies, and surrounded by birdsong, this former lowland raised bog really is a haven of wildlife.

Belfast’s Window on WildlifeWith a wide range of events running over the summer months, from ‘The Folklore of Irish Birds’ to the ‘Big Wild Pyjama Party’, there really is something for everyone here this summer. The reserve itself is nestled in the heart of the bustling Belfast Harbour Estate and is home to a variety of wildlife from all over the world. Even for those who are new to birdwatching, the knowledgeable team of staff and volunteers can help you learn the difference between a Teal and a Wigeon.