​Sunset on Rathlin Island, photo by Jonny Mitchell

While the cliffs aren’t quite lined with them yet, we have started to see a few of them returning back to the Island for the breeding season.

There’s nothing better than stepping off the boat onto Rathlin in the summertime. On a beautiful sunny day, the Island brings a kind of unique magic that is hard to find anywhere else. Every spring and summer thousands of seabirds come to the cliffs to breed, including Puffins, Fulmar, Kittiwakes and Razorbills. In turn, thousands of visitor’s flock to witness the magic of a seabird city at rush hour.

The RSPB’s West Light Seabird Centre is due to open its doors on Easter Sunday, and will welcome people from all over the world. From the moment you step onto the ferry in Ballycastle, you are greeted by a host of nature spectacles; watch the harbour porpoises race alongside the boat welcoming you, or spot eider ducks bobbing in the bay. Keep your eyes to the skies for the chance to spot a Great Skua, which have been known to check out visitors as they arrive, as an unofficial welcome party to their home. One of the most thrilling moments of a visit to Rathlin in the summer is the opportunity to hear the elusive crex-crex of the Corncrake. RSPB NI have been working for the last 10 years to bring the species back to the Island, and every year the team wait on tenterhooks for that first loud crex to let them know that the nettle planting and conservation work has been successful.

For those who want to explore Rathlin, there are eight outdoor trails to choose from. The 2.1Kkm walking trail at the Craigmacagan nature reserve is a 15-minute walk from the harbour and is a truly stunning place to explore. Keep your eyes peeled for Rathlin’s ‘Golden Hares’ as you follow the trail through the wild heathland and meadows. If you venture on the three-mile journey to the south of the island, the Roonivoolin trail offers more fantastic views and if you look skywards – buzzards, peregrines and skylarks can be spotted soaring overhead.