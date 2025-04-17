Help protect starlings and other wildlife

Spring is here and I’m enjoying watching the birds’ flit amongst the trees and wildflowers, they’ve been busy building nests and getting ready to raise the next generation.

However, the recent State of Nature report shows that Northern Ireland is one of the most nature-depleted regions in the world, with 12 per cent of species at risk of extinction.

That’s why RSPB NI are asking for your support with the newly proposed Environment and Nature Restoration Bill. If passed into law, this bill will grant nature the certainty that it needs and bring new targets for air quality. This is where you come in.

RSPB NI is asking for the public’s support to help get the bill through the Assembly.

The bill is currently out for public consultation and RSPB NI are calling on their supporters to take part and have their say on why this legislation is important and what it should look like. If we have set targets in law, it will force action. This means a future where the government must impact real change.

Thanks to the RSPB NI’s handy guide, I’ve already taken the chance to have my voice heard and share why nature is important not just to me but to future generations.

It’s easy to fill in, and you can remain anonymous if you like. Think of it as your voice for the voiceless – the starling, the curlew, the ancient woodlands.

Sometimes it feels like one person can’t make a difference. But together? We can. The more of us who speak up, the more we can show that nature matters.

This bill is a chance to protect our future, the next generation and creating a world with cleaner air, and a chance to save the nature we’re at risk of losing.