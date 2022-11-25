Isobel and Maisie decorate the Christmas tree

This Christmas, RSPB NI are inviting you to join them at Belfast’s Window on Wildlife for their festive activities for all the family!

Throughout December, join the team at Belfast’s Window on Wildlife for the Great RSPB Sneak; young explorers can pick up a special activity pack and follow the Robin Robin trail and celebrate their inner robin.

This self-led family trail is designed for children aged three to11 years old and their families, but you can join whatever age you are!

I hear a special visitor will be making an appearance on Saturday, December 10, with Mrs Claus and her elves popping along to experience the Robin Robin trail for themselves!

But not before cosying up for a short Christmas movie screening with hot chocolates and festive treats. Visitors will then embark on a tour around the grounds to discover what magic Mrs Claus has left for you find. Take home your own homemade Christmas decoration and special memories of an afternoon well spend with RSPB NI.

This Christmas, I’m hoping to make it a little ‘greener’ with the help of RSPB NI and will be taking part in their Christmas decoration workshop.

From festive pinecones to dried fruit and cinnamon sticks, the workshop will help you get your home set for the festive season and provide some top tips on how to have an eco-friendly Christmas.

I’m really looking forward to the special winter solstice event on December 21, led by RSPB NI Warden, Aoife deBhal.

She is inviting you to join her to celebrate the shortest day of the year on the shores of Belfast Lough.

The solstice represents rebirth and renewal of energies, both for us and for nature. There will also be a special live viewing of Newgrange in Co.Meath.

