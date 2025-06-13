A spoonbill was spotted at Belfast's Window on Wildlife

There’s something truly special about Belfast’s (WoW).

This urban nature reserve, managed by RSPB NI, is nestled along the shores of Belfast Lough, and is a vibrant reminder that incredible wildlife can thrive right on our doorstep.

Spring and summer are especially lively at WoW. The reserve is buzzing with the sights and sounds of wading birds and seabirds raising their young. You might spot black-headed gulls noisily defending their nests, graceful lapwings swooping in display, or Artic terns diving effortlessly over the water. It’s a feast for the senses and a haven for nature lovers.

This season brings exciting news as sandwich terns have begun nesting at the reserve for the first time. These striking seabirds can be easily recognised by their black crests and long, pointed bills.

You never know what you might see; over the last year some unique visitors have been spotted stopping by for a snack on their commute.

It was incredible to witness an avocet first hand on a visit a few months ago, and just this past week, a rare sighting of a spoonbill! They are unmistakable with their spoon-shaped bill, a truly elegant bird.

These occasional guests really do bring excitement to visitors and staff alike at the reserve, and it's always exciting to spot an unusual visitor.

Belfast’s Window on Wildlife is perfect for birders of all experience levels, or for those just looking to connect with nature.

With panoramic views from the centre and the hides, helpful volunteers, and a rich variety of wildlife to discover, every visit offers something new.

So, whether you're hoping to spot a new species, introduce a friend to birdwatching, or simply take a quiet moment surrounded by nature, WoW is the perfect place to escape, come see what’s waiting just beyond the city.