Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admire the natural world at Belfast's Window on Wildlife

The most obvious signs of the changing season are the colours of the leaves on the trees. These varying shades of red, brown and gold can be spotted as the weather grows colder. Many birds begin to adjust their diets, as their summer feast of caterpillars and insects starts to wane. With hedgerows and garden plants beginning to produce berries, this is perfect timing for a nutritious feast for these birds. Look out for blackbirds, thrushes and warblers along the hedgerows around you.

Along our shorelines, you will start to see the arrival of some migratory birds, as well as some of our favourite resident waders. At Belfast’s Window on Wildlife, you will be able to spot the large and stocky oystercatcher, with its eye-catching orange-red bill and reddish-pink legs.

The summer holidays may be over, but there is plenty of time for more adventures! You can step into wildlife this September at Belfast’s Window on Wildlife. Join RSPB NI for extra special activities on September 10 & 11 for the European Heritage Open Day events.

This year, we have two exciting activities happening each day, to allow you the perfect way to discover wildlife on your doorstep, immersing yourself in everything nature has to offer:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join the RSPB NI team for a Guided Walk around the Belfast Lough Nature Reserve, exploring three natural and protected sites that are home for locally and globally threatened species. Admire the sights and sounds of Holywood Banks, Harbour Meadows and the lagoon at Belfast’s Window on Wildlife, learning about the birds and wildlife that call these areas home.

If you’re interested in learning more about wild gardening, our Wild Gardens workshop is a perfect short talk for kids and grown-ups alike. Discover wild gardening in the city and learn how to help wildlife in your own garden.

No matter how big or small your space, you can help by being wildlife friendly and giving nature a home.