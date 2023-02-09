Blue tit, Cyanistes caeruleus, adult feeding chicks in natural nest hole

Our modern gardens and parks are often tidier than they used to be, making it harder for birds to find natural holes to make a home.

Putting up nest boxes is not only great for birds but can also provide hours of joy as it brings in new wildlife spotting opportunities right on your doorstep.

Blue tits are keen on nest boxes.

They’re the species most likely to use one and have been known to investigate within minutes of a nest box going up.

Blue tits typically look for the classic type of nest box with a 25mm entrance hole.

They make a small cup-shaped nest within the nest box, using moss and wool, and have been known to lay a clutch of up to 16 eggs, which could make for some very busy parents!

That’s why I’ll be spending this month clearing out and installing new nest boxes in the garden.

It seems so simple but providing nest boxes is one of the easiest ways to help birds in your outside space.

Putting out bird food is great, but if birds don’t have access to natural food and nesting sites, they won’t have anywhere to raise the next generation.

It’s also key that the nest sites are nearby to foraging locations, where they can find plenty of food sources without leaving the nest for too long.

There’s so much joy to be had from watching wildlife move into the accommodation you’ve provided and putting up nest boxes will also boost your chance of seeing rare species who are in search of a warm and safe space to build their nests in the springtime.