Some of the best gardening books to give this Christmas
Here are just some of the offerings this festive season which will make your loved one want to get into their outside space.
The Gardener’s Almanac by Alan Titchmarsh (Hodder & Stoughton, £14.99)
A perfect gift for those who want a month-by-month mix of timely horticulture and Titchmarsh musings, like his thoughts on a poem, a quotation, a piece of music, or a book to read that month.
The Modern Gardener by Frances Tophill (Kyle Books, £22)
It’s all about being as eco-friendly as possible right now and in this book, horticulturalist and TV presenter Frances Tophill offers a practical guide to gardening sustainably.
RHS 50 Ways To Start A Garden: Ideas and Inspiration for Growing Indoors and Out by Simon Akeroyd (Mitchell Beazley, £16.99)
Aimed at first-time gardeners, those in rented accommodation or anyone with limited outdoor space, this book teaches how to take stock of an environment and start a garden.
The Indoor Garden: Get Started No Matter How Small Your Space by Jade Murray (Pimpernel Press, £20)
Anyone who receives a houseplant for Christmas or who has not been great at keeping houseplants up until now should have a copy of this book from the winner of the RHS My Chelsea Garden virtual competition, who shows you how to create your own indoor garden even if space is tight.
Venetian Gardens by Monty Don and Derry Moore (BBC Books, £40)
This sumptuous, visual journey through the gardens of Venice will transport readers to the hidden treasures of gardens away from the tourist trail, many of them with fascinating stories.
Hortus Curious by Michael Perry (DK, £16.99)
The hit podcaster and plant expert, Michael Perry – aka Mr Plant Geek – brings us this quirky offering highlighting the unusual, often peculiar qualities which plants possess.
The Tree In My Garden by Kate Bradbury (DK, £20)
TV gardening expert and award-winning wildlife author Kate Bradbury has curated a collection of 50 trees packed with information about appearance, care needs, carbon sequestration ability and the wildlife they support.