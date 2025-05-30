Puffins on Rathlin Island

As the days stretch longer and the sun warms, there’s no better time to step outside and reconnect with nature.

Whether you’re catching the electric shimmer of dragonflies over still waters or listening to the gentle chorus of seabirds, spring brings the RSPB NI reserves to vibrant life.

From the urban oasis of Belfast’s Window on Wildlife to the rugged cliffs and puffin colonies of Rathlin Island, each reserve offers a front-seat row to nature’s seasonal spectacle, and an open invitation to explore, unwind, and wonder.

For those who have yet to experience the magic of Rathlin Island, it’s worth booking yourself a day trip to this wonderful island. I’ve been twice already this year and both times have offered a different perspective and chance to see a variety of wildlife.

Right now, visitors will be greeted by the sight and sounds of thousands of seabirds that are nestled on the cliffs for breeding season, Puffins, fulmar, kittiwakes and razorbills can be seen flying in and around the rugged cliff edges. The spectacular scenery and abundance of wildlife makes Rathlin Island a wonderful day out, with something for everyone.

If you’d prefer to stick to the city, then the hidden gem that is Belfast Window on Wildlife is the place to go. It’s one of my favourite reserves to visit in every season, and it brings something new to see with every visit. Busy season begins in April, when the common terns and Artic terns arrive to breed, and the team at the reserve have been busy these last few weeks setting up the two extra Tern rafts which create more space for the species to nest and raise their young.

The viewing hides offer a peaceful spot to take everything in, whether you’re an experiences birder or simply looking for a quiet escape from the city bustle. Keep your eyes peeled for wading birds like Lapwings or spot the occasional peregrine falcon soaring overhead. The reserve is teeming with life right now, and the longer days give visitors more time to soak it all up.

Whether you’re planning a family outing, or a solo wander with binoculars in hand there’s something uniquely restorative about these places. So head out to explore the wonders waiting just beyond your doorstep. With nature putting on one of its best shows of the year, there’s no better time to be outside.