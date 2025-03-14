St Patrick's Day events across Northern Ireland - parades, live music, food and children's entertainment across every borough

Festivities take place across Northern Ireland this weekend in honour of St Patrick, who is credited with bringing the Christian faith to the island of Ireland in the 5th century.

Regarded as having died on March 17, the date has long been celebrated in honour of his legacy.

As part of the celebrations, the Princess of Wales will present the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Irish Guards at their St Patrick’s Day parade on Monday at Wellington Barracks in London.

Some of the main events across NI are as follows;-

l ANTRIM: Festivities on Sunday run from 12-4pm at Mossley Mill and the Theatre at The Mill as well as Antrim Castle Gardens. There will be live stage entertainment and children's activities at both venues.

l ARDS: Mount Stewart property is hosting a family friendly garden tour on Sunday, featuring stories behind the curious statues in the formal gardens, steeped in Irish and world mythology.

l ARMAGH: On Monday morning, Navan Centre and Fort will hosts its Dawn Light event.

The St Patrick's Day Walking Tour runs from 11am-12:30pm, with the iconic annual parade starting at 2pm.

Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band will hold their annual St Patrick’s parade in Armagh, starting at 7pm, with numerous flute and accordion bands taking part.

l BELFAST: The popular annual St Patrick’s Day parade will bring a dazzling display of costume, music and dance, starting at City Hall at 1.30pm on Monday.

Belfast TradFest is delivering a music festival from 14-17 March, culminating in an afternoon of family fun on Monday in Cathedral Gardens and St Anne’s Square from 1pm-5pm.

l CAUSEWAY COAST: From 15-17 March celebrations take place at the Giant's Causeway, with lots of family-friendly activities. On Monday there will be a treasure hunt, face painting from 11.30-14.30, and live music from 12-1pm.

l LONDONDERRY CITY: The St Patrick's Day Spring Carnival 2025 has a magical programme of music, dance and festivities for the whole family. On Monday, festivities run from 1-6pm while the parade lasts from 3-4pm.

l FERMANAGH: Fermanagh’s St Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Day in Enniskillen runs on Monday from 1:30pm – 4.30pm, with the parade starting at 3:30pm.

l OMAGH town centre is also hosting its own celebration on Monday from 1-4pm, with the parade starting at 4pm.

l LISBURN: Lisburn and Castlereagh people are invited to the St Patrick's Day Tea Dance with Irish and Highland Dancing, from 2-4pm on Saturday.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens are hosting a family fun day on Sunday, with stories, music and celebration.

l MID AND EAST ANTRIM: St Patrick’s Day is being celebrated with the annual climb on Slemish Mountain on Monday, the mountain long associated with Patrick himself.

l ​NEWRY: Festivities take place across Newry city from 12pm-4pm on Monday. The parade starts at 1pm.