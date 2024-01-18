The RSPB NI says there are plenty of nature-themed events in February
The days can feel like a bit of a drag, and in my quest to ward off the winter blues, I've been on the lookout for fun things to do to keep myself busy.
Luckily, there are some exciting, nature-themed events lined up across Northern Ireland to make these winter days a little more cheerful.
The Northern Ireland Science Festival is making a comeback this February, celebrating its 10-year anniversary. There are so many events to choose from; and if you like all things science and nature, then be sure to check them out: https://nisciencefestival.com/
I don’t know about you, but I’m excited for ‘The Super Nature Show’ featuring CBeebies presenters, Chantelle and Rory, in partnership with RSPB NI.
They'll be shedding light on the fascinating creatures that share our doorstep. Bringing their roadshow to different locations across Northern Ireland, including Newcastle, Bangor, Portrush and Enniskillen, children (under 7) will find out how they can become Nature Superheroes themselves with lots of ways to help our wonderful wildlife; definitely one for all the family.
That’s not all: First up is a celebration for St Brigid's Day, inviting you to delve into Celtic traditions and the second will enchant you with tales on "The Folklore of Irish Birds". Be prepared to be fully immersed into the mythical world of Ireland's native birds, listening to stories passed down through generations. With tea, coffee and live music, and homemade boxty, there’s something for everyone.
You can find these events and more on the RSPB website: https://bit.ly/RSPBNIEvents
While Spring isn’t too far away, there are a lot of activities to keep me entertained.
Next weekend is also the Big Garden Birdwatch, the largest wildlife survey in the world, and there is still time to join in. Visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch to sign up.