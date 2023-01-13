Given something back to nature and sign up for this year's Big Garden Birdwatch

This year’s Big Garden Birdwatch takes place between January 27-29, it’s fun, free and for everyone. If you don’t have a garden to take part, that’s okay! Counting birds from your balcony, or even your local park helps play a vital role in understanding how our feathered friends are doing.

With birds facing greater challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every Birdwatch matters. Which is why I’m spending January getting my garden ready by topping up my bird tables, cleaning out the bird bath and filling it to the brim ahead of my birdwatch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s important to remove old food and clean your feeders weekly, as disease can be a serious issue. If you haven’t got a garden or space for a bird feeder, then why not opt for a window feeder, giving the added benefit of being able to see some charming goldfinches or feisty robins up close when they come in for a bite to eat.

Counting the birds where you live is fun and fascinating because nature might deliver the unexpected.

Apart from a cheeky blue tit and or busy blackbirds, you never know what might land in your patch in one weekend in January.

The Big Garden Birdwatch is the perfect opportunity to sit down and embrace nature for an hour. I’ll be settling down in the back garden with a warm cup of tea and a cosy blanket so long as the weather stays dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When your done with your own Birdwatch, why not tune into Big Garden Birdwatch Live which will be streaming all weekend. Tune in for expert commentary, interviews and chat with special guests and wildlife experts from across the UK. It’s also a great opportunity to ask experts any questions you may have and to share pictures and stories from your garden.

Sign up for your free guide and let’s look out for birds together.

Advertisement Hide Ad