GB News has announced details of its planned coverage for The Twelfth July with a day of special live broadcasts - and a new documentary about how the Glorious Revolution shaped modern America.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the fourth year running, ‘The People’s Channel’ will be on the ground across the country as half a million people participate or spectate in the annual festival to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

GB News stepped in to televise the live parades after BBC NI decided to end its live coverage, replacing it with an hour-long highlights package later in the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The channel’s live coverage will be led by Dame Arlene Foster and GB News’ correspondent Dougie Beattie.

Grace Moffett, aged 11, watches an Orange Order parade in Belfast as part of the 'Twelfth of July' celebrations. Picture date: Friday July 12, 2024.

Mr Beattie said: “July 12 marks a pivotal moment in British constitutional history and, once again, GB News will bring our viewers and listeners the very best coverage. The events commemorated on this date not only reshaped the future of the British Isles, but they also had lasting implications for Ireland and, ultimately, the emerging ideals of liberty across the Atlantic.”

The coverage will feature the Chief Executive of the Ulster-Scots Agency, Ian Crozier who will take part in discussions about the lasting significance of the Glorious Revolution, and explain how the Ulster Scots helped build a new world based on King William’s Bill of Rights.

He will be joined by a respected commentary team featuring former military historian Dr Gavin Hughes and the actor and commentator Charlie Lawson. Coleraine has been chosen as the location for live coverage on the Twelfth, as it’s the location of the first organised migration in the early 1700s, when families left Ulster behind to begin new lives in America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year GB News’ coverage will have an additional in-depth feature, a documentary entitled, 'Architects of America: Foundations of Freedom'.

A colour party carrying flags arrive at Carlisle Circus in Belfast ahead of an Orange Order parade as part of the 'Twelfth of July' celebrations. Picture date: Friday July 12, 2024.

It will air on GB News on 12 July at midnight, and tell the story of the Ulster-Scots (Scots-Irish) and their role in shaping early America.

Filmed across key locations in Ireland and the United States, the documentary explores Colonial Ulster-Scots life and how ordinary men and women from Ulster arrived in a new world and built their future: from spinning wheels in the linen trade, to flax farming and land cultivation, to the rise of ironworks and maritime commerce - including the shadow world of covert trade.

With expert interviews, rich location footage, and the thoughtful use of modern digital techniques, the programme brings history to life with clarity and depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been co-produced by GB News and Féinics Productions, and funded by Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund. The programme features a soundtrack developed under the creative direction of Féinics Productions, blending traditional instrumentation with contemporary compositional tools.

Last month Communities Minister Gordon Lyons launched the first in a series of events to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a sold out event at the Public Records Office in Belfast.

Minister Lyons said: “I am keen to promote the impact Ulster-Scots and Irish American migrants had on the creation and development of the United States of America, influencing government, civic society, business and culture."