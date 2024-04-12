This season RSPB NI asks you to keep a ‘birds eye view’ on our wildlife.
Red Kites are unmistakable with their reddish-brown bodies, their tail feathers that fan out with a deep ‘v’ creating that distinctive silhouette against the sky when they are in flight. Often spotted gliding on warm sunny days over countryside, RSPB NI is asking for the public’s help once again to report any sightings of this iconic species.
If you’ve ever seen a Red Kite, then you’ll understand the excitement I feel when I manage to recognise them soaring above me or watching them swoop down to steal something for their nests.
They’ve been known to take anything from gloves to crisp packets, tea towels and even socks! If you know that Red Kites are nearby and something’s missing from your washing line… well, chances are high that these cheeky little kleptomaniacs have taken it to build a cosy home for their chicks.
I’ve often found myself being accompanied by a Red Kite when I’ve been hiking up the Mournes, and I always listen out for their whistling ‘peeee-owww’ call on the wind! It’s been around fifteen years since the reintroduction of the species to Northern Ireland, and yet it’s still a truly special moment when you come across one. It’s incredible to watch and hear the sound of the wind under their wings. I never tire of it.
To report a Red Kite sighting, RSPB NI have a handy form to complete which can be found here: https://bit.ly/redkitesNI
Sightings where the coloured wing tags can be read are most helpful, but sightings of untagged kites are still invaluable to helping track the species across our skies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.