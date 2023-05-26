Welcome to the world of hydrobikes, one of the newest outdoor pursuits in Northern Ireland.

Although Peter Bradshaw from Erne Adventures ordered 90 of the bikes before lockdown in 2019, it has only been since restrictions were fully lifted that the craze really took off.

Peter said: “It would be pretty similar to riding a bike, a similar strain level, but it would be steadier, more constant – you wouldn’t be going up and down hills like you would be on a road.

Joe Graham, Stuart Bradshaw, Ben Kersley and Robbie Humphries on the hydrobikes in Enniskillen

"We’re the only ones with hydrobikes in Northern Ireland. We’ve 30 bikes in three different location – in Belfast on the Lagan, at Castle Archdale and at Enniskillen. Enniskillen is great when it’s all lit up at night.

"They can be hired by the hour. People can just turn up on the day, but if it’s the weekend and the weather is good it’s better to book.”

In September Peter is putting the water vehicles to use for charity for Northern Ireland’s first ever Hydrobikeathon.

Starting from the Broad Meadow Jetty in Enniskillen, on Friday, September 8 the event will see sponsored hydrobikers continuously pedal around the island town over a 24-hour period concluding at 5pm the following day.

Peter said: “It’s similar to the marathon relay in how it works. We can take 30 teams of up to four people.

"We’re charging a £200 entry fee which we’re donating in full to the Cancer Fund for Children. We’re handling all the costs. The teams can raise for their own charities in addition to that.

"During the challenge they have to keep going for the full 24 hours. They can switch whenever they want, it doesn’t have to be four periods of six hours, it could be every hour.

“I know there’s one person doing it on their own – that’ll be a tough one.”

Peter said: “Ultimately the main goal is to raise as much money as possible for great causes. However, we do love a competitive streak, so we are also introducing our Island Lap Record, which will celebrate the team with the highest number of laps completed within the 24 hours period.”