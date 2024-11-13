Rake up leaves to keep things looking nice and tidy

Here’s how to keep your outdoor space in good shape before Christmas gets underway.

The run-up to Christmas can be a busy time – not to mention cold, damp and possibly muddy, icy and leaf-littered outside – so it might feel like you’re giving your garden a lot less attention than other times of the year.

But are there some essential jobs it’s best not to neglect as we head into the festive season? After all, your future self will thank you for laying the groundwork for next spring by keeping things in decent shape now. Plus, with a little bit of TLC and some artfully placed outdoor fairy-lights and perhaps a wreath on your front door, giving your garden a welcoming festive glow could be easier than you think.

“Christmas doesn’t mean we have to sit back and wait for spring, as there is a lot that can be done to keep the garden looking good over the festive period,” says Belvoir Castle’s head gardener, Andy Tudbury. “It’s also a good time to run a hoe around the borders and kill off a few unwanted weeds, and give your patio and paths a sweep before you settle down to the festivities.”

Here’s a run-through your garden tick-list as we head towards Christmas…

Plant care essentials

“As we head towards the festive period, there are several key plant care jobs to focus on in the garden. Start by applying a thick layer of mulch to insulate plant roots and retail soil moisture, which will help prevent frost damage and soil erosion,” says Emma Fell, head of horticulture at Hillier Garden Centres.

“Be sure to cover vulnerable plants with garden fleece, cloches, or cold frames to protect them from frost and wind, making sure everything is securely fastened.

“You can also prune any dead or damaged branches to prevent disease and pest infestations. Ensure to water plants well before the ground freezes, as dry soil can harm roots. Avoid watering during frost to prevent ice damage,” she adds. “For potted plants, move them to sheltered spots or wrap them in bubble wrap to insulate roots from cold temperatures.”

Clearing up leaves

You might want to clear leaves to keep things looking nice and tidy and also reduce the risk of slipping on wet paths – plus as Fell notes, cleaning up fallen leaves and debris can help “avoid mould and pests”.

Tudbury adds: “A good broom or ‘Witches’ broom’ is a must to deal with the leaves if you do not have a blower. If you keep the paths and lawns clear, the whole garden will look better for it. You can add them to the borders to rot down or add them to a compost bin to benefit from them in the spring.”

What about your lawn?

“Whilst regular mowing in the winter is not generally recommended, an occasional light mow, with the blades set at a high level, will keep lawns looking smart. Make sure that the soil is firm and not water-logged before you start,” suggests Peter Chaloner, managing director of lawnmower specialists, Cobra.

However, he cautions: “As the temperature drops, keep an eye on the weather forecast, and do not mow your lawn if frost is predicted within the next one to two days. Mowing at this time can stunt the growth of the grass and can even cause longer-term damage to the blades of grass as the lawn cannot recover.

“It’s best to keep off the grass during frosts and snow to avoid causing any compaction, as a compacted lawn will stop water from soaking into the ground, which can cause more serious problems and lasting damage.”

Tidy away toys and furniture

“After the summer months, you may still have furniture and children’s toys out in the garden that will benefit from being stored away, so now is the time to give them a quick clean and put them under cover until the spring. Our own hammock has now gone away for another winter,” adds Tudbury.

If you’re unsure of the best way to clean specific materials, check for any guidance instructions. A bit of effort to clean and dry garden items, toys and bikes etc before storing them will help ensure they remain in good condition year after year.

Prep ahead for ice

Our weather patterns seem to be increasingly unpredictable, but it’s always a good idea to be a step ahead for any harsher winter conditions that may come along. After all – nothing ruins the festive fun quicker than a nasty slip on an icy path.