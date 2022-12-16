A blackbird feeding on a table.

Winter is a time when food is more scarce for our feathered friends, so serve them up Christmas leftovers to give them the extra calories to stay warm.

Thomas Hibbert of The Wildlife Trusts (wildlifetrusts.org) says unsalted nuts will be a hit with the birds.

“They should be put into a metal mesh-style feeder so birds can break chunks off, rather than taking whole peanuts (though choking is more of a hazard when they’re feeding young in spring),” he advises.

“Great spotted woodpeckers, blue, great, and coal tits, and nuthatches will feed on them. Coal tits and nuthatches will hoard peanuts.”

Beware that poor quality peanuts sold for birds can contain a fungal toxin that is dangerous to birds, he adds.

Fruit, potatoes, unsalted bacon rind, pastry, Christmas cake, cheese and fruit are all good choices.

Leftovers NOT to be given to birds

Anything with salt: Birds can’t metabolise salt, it’s toxic to them.

Cooking fat: People often mistakenly think all fat is good for birds, but this type isn’t. Leftover fat from your roast can smear on to birds’ feathers and ruin their waterproofing and insulating qualities. Avoid anything cooked and covered in oil, as this can become smeared on their feathers and damage their waterproofing.