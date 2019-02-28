Picture Update: Royal visitors join children at SureStart scheme
Continuing their journey through Northern Ireland William and Kate chat with children and parents from the St Joseph’s Surestart in Ballymena
Pictures: Aaron McCracken
Duchess of Cambridge meets parents and children at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Aaron McCracken
Duchess of Cambridge meets Sofia Sweetlove 3 at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Aaron McCracken
Aaron McCracken
TRH Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet parents at St Joseph's Surestart in Ballymena today. Photo by Aaron McCracken
Aaron McCracken
