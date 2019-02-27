Royal Visit round-up: The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge in Northern Ireland

1. Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visit the National Stadium Belfast

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th February 2019 - ''The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visit the National Stadium Belfast, home of the Irish Football Association.''Their Royal Highnesses learnt more about the IFA's community Football projects, and how sport can play a role in bringing communities together. ''They met groups and representatives from the Female Football Leaders, the Goals Programme, Education Programme, Stay Onside, PSNI, DoJ and Probation Service and members of Powerchair.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

