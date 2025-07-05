It can be dangerous to give your dog human medications 🐶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dogs are important members of the family.

When they feel unwell it can be tempting to give them human medication.

However, this is what experts say about the dangers of giving dogs paracetamol.

There’s nothing worse than when your dog is feeling under the weather, our pets are important members of the family and we’ll do anything to make them feel better.

However, dog experts are warning about the dangers of giving your dog medication that is intended for humans. While it may seem like an easy option, it can have serious consequences for our pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is everything you need to know about why you should never give your dog a medication that hasn’t been prescribed by their vet.

It can be dangerous to give your dog human medications. | Pexels, Nataliya Vaitkevich

Can you give a dog paracetamol?

It’s not recommended to give your dog any medication that has not been prescribed by your vet.

Medications for humans can be potentially dangerous for our pets, as the dose may be too high for your dog, they may experience side effects, it could interact with medications your pet is already on or an underlying condition, or you could accidently give a toxic amount.

The medications given to your dog by your vet will be based on their weight, age and overall health, by introducing a medication that has not been checked by a veterinary professional you could potentially put your dog at risk of a serious side effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog’s Trust advise that complications from giving your dog prescribed medications not prescribed by their vet can “put them at serious risk”. Recommending that it’s safe and better for your dog to get their health issue assessed by a professional who can prescribe an appropriate medication.