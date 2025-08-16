This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The last thing you want is fleas in your bed 😴

Flea season lasts from late spring to early autumn.

Almost one in eight people in the UK share a bed with their dog.

To help keep your bed clean this flea season, bedding expert Panda London has shared their top tips.

Being a nation of pet lovers, it’s no surprise that a recent survey has found that almost one in eight of us claim to share our beds with a pet.

But, whilst cuddling up with our cat and dog may seem like a good idea, it can be unhygienic, especially during flea season.

To help minimise bacteria and ensure you sleep soundly next to your furry companion, experts at the mattress and bedding brand Panda London share how to share a bed with your dog during flea season.

Wellbeing expert Rose Mahon, said: “Sharing your bed with pets can be a great comfort, supporting a sense of security, but it can also be very disruptive to your sleep.”

When is flea season?

Flea season lasts from late spring to early autumn, with pets at risk during July to September. However, thanks to central heating, fleas can find year-round breeding environments in our homes, making it even more of a challenge if they happen to make their way into your bed.

What are the signs your dog has fleas?

Tell-tale signs that your dog may have fleas include scratching, flea dirt, bites, a rash, or turning quickly to bite their back end.

Some dogs can also suffer from a flea allergy, causing irritation and itching of the skin. Or in cases of a large flea infestation, your pet can even suffer from flea anaemia.

How to share a bed with your dog during flea season

Tamir Teitelbaum, Founder of Panda London, advises that whether you share your bed with your pet or not, you should clean your bed regularly to avoid bacteria, which can lead to several problems, including feeling unwell, skin issues, and suffering from allergies.

Tamir said: “Pets tend to bring more outside bacteria and allergens into the bed via their fur, and unfortunately, pests such as fleas can also make their way into your sheets.”

When sharing a bed with a pet, you should wash your bedding more regularly, especially during peak flea season. As a general rule, bedding should ideally be washed every one to two weeks, and duvets at least every three months.

Tamir said: “During flea season, it’s also recommended to deep clean your mattress. Start with a thorough vacuum to help remove any fleas, dirt, or eggs that may be making themselves at home, then spot clean any stains with a damp cloth or steamer.

“It’s really important not to get the mattress soaked with water, especially if it is made from memory foam, as this can cause permanent water damage.

“If you allow your pet to sleep in your bed, a mattress topper, which can easily be popped in the washing machine, is a good investment as it makes it easier to keep on top of cleaning, helping your bed to stay fresh.”