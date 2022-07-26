Landmark retail partnership for NI pet food firm Karnlea

The Belfast-based company has targeted independent retailers, tapping into the expertise of shop staff to convey the health benefits of the fresh-packed product.
Founded in 2021 by husband-and-wife team Lara and Ken McCullough, they believe that independent pet retailers are key to influencing, educating and informing pet owners.
Lara explained: “We put independents front and centre our marketing strategy. Karnlea offers something totally new and we believe they are in the unique position as trusted retailers with expertly trained teams to convey our product’s benefits and help solve customers’ pet problems like skin, coat and digestive issues.”
The key milestone was boosted by the acquisition of Just for Pets as a new customer in April. The company has 21 outlets across the UK with an emphasis on natural products and ingredients.
Just for Pets senior merchandiser, Leanne Blunn, explained: “It’s great to be able to extend what we can offer our customers to assist the health and wellbeing of their pets. With 100% natural ingredients, recyclable and sustainable packaging and off-the-shelf convenience, it made perfect sense for Just for Pets to showcase Karnlea to all customers, not just the one’s shopping in our raw department, so that more pets will benefit from it.”