Urban Pup launches Queens Platinum Jubilee clothing for dogs

Bangor firm, Urban Pup has launched a pawsome range of dog t-shirts and hoodies just in time for our furry friends to join in the celebrations for the Queens Platinum Jubilee.

The exclusive designs feature the official Platinum Jubilee logo and there are some bespoke Urban Pup creations.

Denis Kelly, managing director of UrbanPup.com, said: “The t-shirts and hoodies come in a range of colours and can be custom designed via our website for your very own four legged Queen or King.

“Our special t-shirts and hoodies mean that fans of the Queen can show their support whilst strutting along the street with their dogs or sitting at home watching one of the many events planned for Her Majesty.”

There will be year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world as communities come together to celebrate The Queen’s historic reign.

Denis continued: “We feel that it’s important that every dog can party like royalty on the Jubilee weekend.

“So, if you’re planning a party or you just want some cute photos to upload to social media, you need to get one of our designs for your little darling.”

The Queen’s Jubilee t-shirts and hoodies for dogs are now available at: https://www.urbanpup.com

