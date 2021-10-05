Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Meet Kevin and Ollie, two beautiful boys on the look out for their forever home.

Kevin

Age: Five

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shar-Pei Ollie is a lovable boy who always puts a smile on his carers’ faces thanks to his charming personality. He is keen to learn and knows various commands from ‘giving a paw’ to ‘go to bed’.

Spaniel-Cross

Kevin is a typical spaniel who likes to be busy, enjoys exercise and loves to use his nose when exploring. He would be perfect for an owner who can offer him plenty of mental stimulation as well as physical exercise as he loves his walks and being active. Kevin previously lived outdoors and took a little time to settle into life at the kennels so multiple meets at the centre would be required before moving to his forever home. He would need his own space in the home to call his own, this is vital for the settling in period when he is rehomed. Kevin could potentially live with another dog and is searching for an adult only home.

Ollie

Age: Two

Kevin is a typical spaniel who likes to be busy, enjoys exercise and loves to use his nose when exploring.

Shar-Pei

Ollie is a lovable boy who always puts a smile on his carers’ faces thanks to his charming personality. He is keen to learn and knows various commands from ‘giving a paw’ to ‘go to bed’. As a youngster at heart, he likes his toys and has amassed quite an impressive collection in his kennel. Ollie takes his time to get to know new people so potential adopters will need multiple visits but once trust is established there will be an incredible bond. As he can be cautious of new people he is looking for an adult only home with few visitors. Ollie could be rehoming with another dog and would like to be walked in quiet areas so he can fully relax.

If you are interested in rehoming one of the dogs currently at the Ballymena Centre go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming

*Dogs Trust in Northern Ireland is calling on local dog lovers to take part in the biggest ever nationwide survey to help dogs and owners of the future. The National Dog Survey, launched by Dogs Trust, will help the charity better-understand the UK’s 12.5 million-strong pooch population and the part dogs play in their owners’ lives, shaping the support the charity offers to canine companions and their families.

Conor O’Kane, Rehoming Centre Manager for Dogs Trust in Ballymena, said: “Through this survey we want to learn as much as possible about dog ownership to inform what we do to improve dog welfare and support dog owners. Dogs Trust has been around for 130 years and in that time so much has changed when it comes to dogs being at the heart of our family. This is the first time we have carried out a survey of this kind and we want to hear from dog owners as well as people who don’t currently have a dog but have lived with one in the past. By gathering as much information as we can, we will be able to help people and dogs live the best lives possible together.”