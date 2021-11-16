Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Beau

Age: Two

Breed: German Shepherd

Beau is a stunning two-year-old girl who still acts like a big puppy. She loves her toys and enjoys learning new tricks for treats. She can be wary of strangers and can react to dogs on walks so will need to be exercised in quiet walking areas. Beau requires a home with a large, secure garden where she can enjoy off lead playtime and ongoing recall training. Beau’s ideal home would be with someone with experience of owning a large breed dog. She requires an adult only home with no other dogs. Beau will require several meets at the rehoming centre before she goes to her forever home.

Skye

Age: 11 months

Breed: Border Collie

Skye is a beautiful, young collie who came from a farming background and previously lived outside so has no experience in a home environment. He is a very smart boy who would benefit from further training. He can be shy and sensitive around new noises so we are looking for an experienced dog owner who will be patient with Skye and help build his confidence in a home. As it may take Skye time to settle, he could benefit from sharing his home with another confident dog. He would need a quiet home in a quiet area. He could potentially live with older children aged 14 and over. Skye’s new forever home must be in Northern Ireland.

Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the Ballymena Rehoming centre on one of their Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. Visitors will be able to meet the friendly staff and see some of their gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

Information Days will not have a rehoming focus and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from Dogs Trust Ballymena will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey. To book an Information Day slot visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres.

*This month sees the launch of Dogs Trust Ireland’s poignant ‘End Puppy Farming’ campaign.

The charity is urging the public to be the voice for the voiceless mums and pups in Ireland by signing their petition to create a different type of demand – a demand to eradicate puppy farming in Ireland. This year alone, Dogs Trust cared for 130 victims of illegal puppy farming. The dogs suffered from matted coats, caked in their own excrement, overgrown nails, dental disease, ear infections, skin infections and were described by the charity’s veterinary and behaviour teams as ‘terrified’ of human contact. So bad was the condition of the dogs’ coats, many had to be shaved upon arrival.