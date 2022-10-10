Albaray Khaki Scarf Padded Coat, £220, available from Albaray.

Are you excited for coat season?

After a summer that seemed to last forever (not that we’re complaining) and a mild start to autumn, there hasn’t been much call for proper puffers, parkas and trenches yet.

We haven’t been able to enjoy that cosy feeling of bundling up for a brisk day, but that’s set to change as the clocks go back and chillier weather arrives.

FatFace Tanya Beige Teddy Coat, £79.20 (was £99), available from FatFace.

It’s great news for fashion lovers, because this season’s high street collections are full of cool, catwalk-inspired coats ready to refresh your look.

Here are five fab trends to style with your autumn/winter wardrobe…

1. Pink

The undisputed colour of AW22, pink was all over the runways, and the trend got a mega boost with the emergence of ‘Barbiecore’ fashion inspired by Margot Robbie and the forthcoming Barbie movie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

River Island Pink Coat, £95, available from River Island.

A punchy pink coat is the perfect statement piece for the colder months. Keep the silhouette sleek and go for slightly softer shade for maximum day-to-night potential, or opt for a vibrant fuchsia to team with party dresses and tailored looks.

Hush Rue Tailored Coat, £279; Cali Cotton Slub Crew Tee, £27; Ruby Straight Leg Jeans, £75; Canon Heeled Metallic Sandals, £99; Angelina Leather Bag, £139

River Island Pink Coat, £95

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Maxi length

Oasis X Rachel Stevens Rachel Stevens Collared Animal Faux Fur Coat, £159; Straight Leg Leather Trouser, £199, available from Oasis (boots, stylist’s own).

Along with flowing skirts and gowns, maxi coats swept down the runways at Jil Sander, Altuzarra, Acne and more.

The beauty of a loose, longline coat is you can throw it over just about anything. For an on-trend autumn look, pair with wide-leg jeans and chunky Chelsea boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacocks Oversized Check Coat, £50; Slouchy Roll Neck Jumper, £18; Premium Holly Straight Jeans £25

Marks and Spencer Collection Coat, £89

V by Very Animal Print Faux Fur Coat, £64 (was £80), available from Very.

3. Animal print

Advertisement Hide Ad

From chunky faux fur jackets to chic leopard print coats, animal motifs are everywhere this season – not that they ever really go out of style.

A leopard coat is an excellent investment piece. Easy to style with denim, leather trousers and midi skirts as well as party outfits, you’ll wear yours for years to come.

Oasis X Rachel Stevens Collared Animal Faux Fur Coat, £159; Straight Leg Leather Trousers, £199

V by Very Animal Print Faux Fur Coat, £64 (was £80)

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Puffer

Threadbare Women's Navy Longline Teddy Coat, £64.99; Women's Stone Flare Sleeve Jumper, £17.99; Women's Mid Blue Wash Straight Leg Jeans, £16.99 (were £27.99), available from Threadbare (boots, stylist's own).

As seen on the Dion Lee, Dries Van Noten and Michael Kors catwalks, big coats are big news this season.

Turn up the volume (and the heat) on your winter wardrobe with a longline padded jacket in a neutral hue – the perfect blend of fashion and function.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albaray Khaki Scarf Padded Coat, £220

M&Co Padded Coat, £89.50; Ribbed Top, £20; Mid Wash Jersey Skinny Jeans, £32

5. Shearling

More versatile than a faux fur number, a fuzzy shearling or borg coat in cream, camel or navy is a great all-rounder when temperatures drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re living in joggers, hoodies and trainers right now or prefer a swishy Seventies look, a teddy coat will top off your autumn/winter look perfectly.

Threadbare Women’s Navy Longline Teddy Coat, £64.99; Women’s Stone Flare Sleeve Jumper, £17.99; Women’s Mid Blue Wash Straight Leg Jeans, £16.99 (were £27.99)

FatFace Tanya Beige Teddy Coat, £79.20 (was £99)