7 of the best value beauty Advent calendars

​With more and more beauty Advent calendars launching every year, competition between brands is fierce, which is excellent news for shoppers.
By Helen McGurk
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 16:02 GMT
The Body Shop Advent of Wonders, £59, available from The Body Shop.The Body Shop Advent of Wonders, £59, available from The Body Shop.
​Offering 24 (or more) pampering presents that will last you well into next year, the best Christmas countdown selections are worth at least double the price in high-quality products, meaning they’re a sound investment as well as a fun, festive treat.

Whether you’re gifting a loved one or shopping for yourself, we’ve hunted down the absolute Advent winners that offer the most beauty for your buck…

Holland and Barrett 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £45.

No7 Lift & Luminate 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £52.95, available from Boots.No7 Lift & Luminate 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £52.95, available from Boots.
Bringing together 25 must-haves from Holland & Barrett’s bestselling brands, this year’s vegan-friendly selection, valued at £179, includes full-size versions of cult favourite Weleda Skin Food Body Lotion, VitaSkin Vitamin C Collagen Boosting Serum and Miaroma Rosemary Pure Essential Oil.

No7 Lift & Luminate 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £54.95, Boots.

One of three No7 Advent calendars on sale this year, the Lift & Luminate edition represents the best value of the trio, with £227 worth of products from the renowned beauty brand.

Containing 14 full-size products, it features a mix of effective skincare essentials and on-trend colour cosmetics.

Holland and Barrett 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £45, available from Holland and Barrett.Holland and Barrett 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £45, available from Holland and Barrett.
The Body Shop Advent of Wonders, £59.

Filled with 24 lusciously scented face and body essentials – think Satsuma Shower Gel, Mango Hand Balm and Strawberry Lip Butter – the Advent of Wonders set is worth £119, and it’s reduced to £45 in Body Shop stores until the end of November.

4. LookFantastic Men’s Grooming Advent Calendar, £80.

A stellar selection of skincare, body and hair products from Elemis, Rituals, Grown Alchemist, Bulldog, Grüum and more, this 26-piece set (half of which are full-size) is worth a massive £346.

LookFantastic Men's Grooming Advent Calendar, £80, available from LookFantastic.LookFantastic Men's Grooming Advent Calendar, £80, available from LookFantastic.
The retailer has been generating lots of buzz online, with analysis from Foundation digital marketing agency showing an average of 9,800 searches a month for ‘Look Fantastic Advent calendar’ between August and October, placing it third in the top 10 most sought-after beauty calendars.

Glossybox Feel The Magic Advent Calendar, £80.

The best-value beauty Advent calendar we’ve found, Glossybox’s incredible 2023 offering gives you £473 worth of skincare, hair, make-up and fragrance – that’s nearly six times the price tag – from beloved brands such as Medik8, L’Occitane, Rodial and Floral Street.

Alongside mascara, moisturiser, lip gloss and lashes, there’s even a 12-shade Ciaté eyeshadow palette and a So Eco Satin Pillowcase.

ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar, £90.

Arguably the coolest beauty Advent calendar on the market, the ASOS set is packed with products from in-demand brands, like the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Luxury Palette, Dr Barbara Sturm Face Cream and Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, with the whole lot worth £397.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar, £225

It may be on the steep side, but the Cult Beauty 2023 Advent Calendar is worth a whopping £1,084 and contains no less than 39 mega-hyped products, 20 of which are full-size.

Among them, you’ll find Summer Fridays CC Me Serum, Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment, Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Stick and BareMinerals Mineralist Gloss-Balm.

It’s no surprise that Cult Beauty has landed in the Foundation top 10 as well, taking the sixth spot.