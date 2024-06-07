Younique Aesthetics has been announced as the principal sponsor of Down Royal’s ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at this year’s Summer Festival of Racing. Taking place on Saturday, June 22, this competition is open to all female racegoers who have the chance of winning a £3,000 Younique Aesthetics’ voucher. Pictured (left to right) are Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal, Katharine Walker Nurse Prescriber at Younique Aesthetics and Aine Larkin Clinical Director at Younique Aesthetics.

One of the most renowned weekends in Irish horse racing, Down Royal’s Summer Festival will return on June 21 and 22 with skincare clinic, Younique Aesthetics sponsoring the Best Dressed Lady Competition.

The highly anticipated Ladies Day event takes place on Saturday, June 22 when frocks, fascinators, heels and hats are expected to be on display and visitors can take in some fantastic horse racing including The Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap) and The Ulster Oaks.

The Best Dressed Lady Competition is open to all female racegoers, with the winner receiving an incredible £3,000 voucher for use on treatments and/or products at Younique Aesthetics branches in Belfast or Newry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges for the popular competition include Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney alongside Miss Northern Ireland winner Hannah Johns.

Younique Aesthetics is an award-winning clinic renowned for its professional aesthetic treatments and diverse cosmetic services, including injectables, skin rejuvenation and body treatments.

Returning for what will be Younique Aesthetics’ second year sponsoring the Best Dressed Competition, Aine Larkin Msc PgDip Pgcert ALNP, clinical director at Younique Aesthetics said: “Following the success at last year’s ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ we are delighted to be returning as sponsor of this vibrant and stylish event. Ladies Day is a celebration of fashion, style and elegance among women. It’s a day where female racegoers can don their finest frocks, extravagant headpieces and chic accessories and we encourage all ladies to join us on Saturday 22nd June and help us celebrate the glitz and glamour of the occasion.”

Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal added: “Younique Aesthetics is synonymous with beauty and elegance making them the perfect partner for our Best Dressed Lady Competition. We’re delighted that they are once again joining us to celebrate the very best of both style and horse racing. The Ladies Day competition is always a highlight of what is an already prestigious sporting event and we’re encouraging all ladies to enter and be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize.”