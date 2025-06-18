Aldi has announced an updated list of priority locations across the UK where it is hoping to seek sites for new stores.

The UK's fourth-largest supermarket recently invited the public to suggest areas most in need of an Aldi store.

Aldi has since analysed thousands of suggestions to help shape its store search for the years ahead.

The latest list of priority locations where Aldi is actively looking for sites includes:

Braintree, Essex

Bromley, Greater London

Chesham, Buckinghamshire

Balby, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Ealing, Greater London

Ferndown, Dorset

Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Kirkby, Merseyside

Largs, North Ayrshire

Pickering, North Yorkshire

Ponteland, Northumberland

South Croydon, Greater London

South Shields, Tyne and Wear

Tadcaster, North Yorkshire

Uckfield, East Sussex

Warwick, Warwickshire

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Witney, Oxfordshire

Worthing, West Sussex

Aldi currently has more than 1,050 stores across the UK and is working towards a long-term target of 1,500. Over the summer, 10 new stores are set to open in areas including Caterham in Surrey, Sheffield in South Yorkshire, and Fulham Broadway in London.

This expansion is part of a £650 million investment this year alone, helping Aldi bring its unbeatable value to even more communities.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: "We want to make high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone, and that means opening new stores in the communities that need them most. The response from the public has been invaluable in helping us identify where demand is greatest, and where we need to focus our efforts on finding the sites that can become new stores."

Each site should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.

The supermarket says it is also on the lookout for sites to accommodate its Aldi Local store format in Central London in zones one and two, which typically have a minimum size of 5,000 sq ft of trading space, along with an additional 3,000 sq ft of ancillary space.