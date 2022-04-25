The new deal, which stemmed from negotiations involving both Usdaw and GMB, is £9.66 from April 1 and £10.10 per hour from July 1 to March 31 next year.

Usdaw’s Kieran Smyth said: “It’s been a tough time for food retail staff who have worked throughout the pandemic in difficult circumstances and are now struggling with rapidly rising prices, energy and fuel costs.

“Shopworkers provide the essential service of keeping the nation fed and deserve our support, respect and appreciation. Most of all they deserve decent pay and this deal is a welcome boost.”

Asda shopworkers will be paid £10.10 per hour from July 1

GMB’s Nadine Houghton said: “It is fantastic news that people working in Asda stores will have more money in their pockets. It is what they deserve and urgently needed with the rising cost of living.

“Retail workers, predominantly women, face the reality of living with low pay every day. Employers everywhere need to step up and properly reward these key workers who keep our high streets running.”

Asda said it will be investing over £73 million in tackling the cost of living crisis for its customers and colleagues.

In a range of measures aimed at supporting UK households tackling inflation, the supermarket confirmed that it has ‘dropped and locked’ the price of over 100 family favourites. It also confirmed to 120,000 hourly paid shop floor colleagues that their pay will increase to £10.10 per hour from July.