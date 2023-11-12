Pudsey will be spotted on Tuesday at Northern Ireland’s only fully accessible soft play – Sensory Kids

Northern Ireland’s only fully accessible soft play centre will be one of the broadcast locations for the TV event of the year – BBC Children in Need.

For the programme’s update from Northern Ireland, the 2023 Children in Need Appeal will broadcast from Sensory Kids at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim on Tuesday, November 14, after the sensory hub received vital funding from the charity.

BBC husband and wife duo Connor Phillips and Holly Hamilton, will join BBC Children In Need legend Pudsey at The Junction to film the update and will also record the special programme, BBC Children in Need 2023 In Northern Ireland, which will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland on Sunday, November 19 at 3.55pm.

Specially selected children from local primary schools, Riverside, Castle Tower, Kilrea, Groggan and Kirkinriola will also join Connor Phillips for a live broadcast this Tuesday on BBC Radio Ulster.

Through funding projects that prioritise fun, friendship and socialising for children with disabilities and varying needs, BBC Children in Need’s support allowed Sensory Kids to open at The Junction in July this year, with a fully accessible soft play for children with disabilities, a sensory stimulation room for younger children as well as a separate room for adults and a pre-school nursery too.

Founder of Sensory Kids, Kathryn Davidson, said: “Without the vital funding we receive from BBC Children in Need we couldn’t operate our services in Northern Ireland. Since opening our new facility in the summer, the support has been amazing and we are fully booked most days showing the demand for fully accessible services is only growing.”=

“We are excited to welcome Pudsey and the Children in Need team to Sensory Kids and get a chance to show the public exactly what causes your donations are funding in the local area.”

Centre director at The Junction, Chris Flynn, explained: “It has always been important to us at The Junction to know we are catering for all within our community and so we are delighted that the great work of Sensory Kids will be showcased on BBC Children in Need this year. We can’t wait to have Pudsey, Connor and Holly on site and encourage everyone who wants to see the iconic mascot to come along to The Junction on Tuesday, November 14.”