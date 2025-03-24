The Charlotte Tilbury pop up in Victoria Square, Belfast

Iconic make up brand Charlotte Tilbury is adding a little magic to March as it hosts a world-first pop up at Frasers, Victoria Square until March 31.

The brand, which is located within Frasers store, is offering Northern Irish make up fans the opportunity to learn skincare and make up tips and tricks from the professional team on the pop up, as well as have the chance to play interactive games and win Charlotte Tilbury products every day.

In addition, customers who purchase the world-famous Magic Cream - which sells at a rate of one every minute - can have their cream engraved or personalised, a perfect idea for Mother’s Day.

Make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury began developing her make up brand and its hero Magic Cream after years of working as a professional artist, including backstage at some of the world’s biggest fashion shows. Her best-selling Magic Cream is a moisturiser and a primer in one.