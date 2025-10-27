Belfast City Centre Gift Card is giving back this festive season

It’s free to nominate in The BIG Christmas Giveback – with £1500 in Belfast City Centre Gift Cards as a possible prize

The Belfast City Centre Gift Card is heralding the festive season with a wave of positivity as it backs a national campaign to celebrate local heroes.

Live from the 1st October, the BIG Christmas Giveback asks for nominations for local people, community groups and organisations who are having a positive impact in their community.

The person or organisation with the most nominations in the competition will win a £1000 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Belfast City Centre Gift Card, with one person who nominated them winning a £500 gift card.

• Karen Clifford Business Engagement Manager from Belfast One and Richard Braybrook Head of Innovation and Systems Development at Lunns.

The Belfast City Centre Gift Card, an initiative funded by the Belfast Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), Belfast One, Destination CQ and Linen Quarter, can be spent with over 260 businesses in the city.

Karen Clifford, business engagement manager at Belfast One said: “Our strapline for the Belfast City Centre Gift Card, is ‘Wee card. Big gift’ because even though it’s small it makes a mighty impact on our local economy, with every card spent here in the city. We’re starting the festive season with The BIG Christmas Giveback so we can recognise the people and organisations who also have a big impact on our city, going above and beyond to support our community. We can’t wait to see the nominations coming through, so we can celebrate the contributions of local people and organisations.”

The Belfast City Centre Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex. Over 20,000 local businesses are part of Miconex’s local gift card programs around the world with over £45m spent locally through the cards.

Colin Munro is the CEO of Miconex and said: “The Belfast City Centre Gift Card continues to go from strength to strength, powering the city centre. It’s fantastic to launch The BIG Christmas Giveback in Belfast so we can echo the tangible impact of the Belfast City Centre Gift Card with a campaign that shines a light on charities, community groups and individuals who make a tangible impact on the city through their work and activities.”