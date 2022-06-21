Belfast One lights up Church Lane and Bank Square

Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID) has officially launched lighting schemes located on Church Lane and Bank Square in Belfast city centre.

The schemes, funded by Belfast City Council as part of the Covid recovery programme from Department of Communities and supported by Department for Infrastructure, aim to enhance the city centre experience for all visitors and businesses.

Working in partnership with Belfast City Council and local businesses, the Belfast One lighting schemes feature specially designed LED lights festooned along the length of Church Lane and tree lighting at Bank Square. The lights are set to come on at dusk and switch off at dawn.

Clare Maguire, Belfast One and Belfast Lord Mayor, Cllr Tina Black

The Church Lane lighting scheme includes 15 crossing centenary wires with two or three alternate lights hanging from each, as well as street artwork and planters along the streetscape. Additional works will soon be completed at Cole’s Alley, just off Church Lane.

The lighting schemes will help create a vibrant, busy place, add to the sense of safety and ambient placemaking in both locations, as well as provide a sense of welcome to visitors and local hospitality.

Welcoming the new lighting schemes, Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey MLA, said: “I am delighted to see the positive change being delivered through the Covid19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme.

“My Department introduced the Programme to assist our towns and city centres in their recovery and it is making real change. I commend the Belfast One BID in their vision for this area. It will no doubt contribute to the area as a vibrant and engaging place for people to enjoy.”

Belfast One Church Lane lighting scheme

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, explained: “Schemes like this literally brighten our streets by transforming areas and creating ambient,

attractive city centre spaces that shoppers, workers, tourists and families can use to rest, eat and socialise with friends.

“I am pleased that my Department has been able to work with our partners to provide funding and support to a scheme that enhances and illuminates this area to boost local business and tourism.”

Launching the lighting scheme, Belfast Lord Mayor, councillor Tina Black, continued: “This new street lighting demonstrates the successful partnership working between Belfast City Council, the Department for Infrastructure, the Department for Communities, the BIDs, and businesses to deliver placemaking projects that are revitalising our city.

“On Church Lane, this new lighting will not only illuminate a bustling city centre street, but also enhance connectivity between our vibrant retail core and the lively Cathedral Quarter, making it a safer, more pleasant route for all those who walk, wheel or cycle.

“The new lighting installed at Bank Square is also a very welcome addition to the enhancements delivered in that area over the last number of years. I’d like to commend the Belfast One BID, the Departments, council, and especially the Church Lane traders and businesses for their cooperation and support. Initiatives like these are helping us to deliver on our Bolder Vision and Future City Centre ambitions for Belfast - creating livelier, safer and greener streets.”