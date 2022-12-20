Spare by Prince Harry is due out on January 10

If you’re getting next year’s reading list sorted, there are plenty of good books to choose from.

But which authors are going to rise to the top of the bestseller list?

Of course, the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare (Bantam, Jan 10) is likely to smash January sales, but there’s a buzz around many other page-turners over the year, both in fiction and non-fiction.

The coronation in May should also spawn some royal books.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be a really good year as we have tons of great books in every area,” says Bea Carvalho, head fiction buyer at Waterstones.

Richard Osman’s fourth book in The Thursday Murder Club series (as yet untitled, Penguin, September) will no doubt be another cosy crime runaway success, while booksellers are anticipating a lot of interest in Victory City (Jonathan Cape, Feb 9), Sir Salman Rushdie’s forthcoming novel, written before he was attacked in New York.

Here are just some of the books experts are predicting could be big in 2023.

Romance

Happy Place by Emily Henry (Viking, Apr 27): One of the current stars of romantic fiction brings us a tale about a couple who have gone to their cottage every year to soak up the sea air with their favourite friends. But this year they are lying through their teeth, as they broke up six months ago and haven’t told anyone. Can they fake it for a week without their friends finding out?

Short stories

Old Babes In The Wood by Margaret Atwood (Chatto & Windus, March 7): The award-winning author of The Handmaid’s Tale offers this collection of 15 short stories, ranging from two best friends who disagree about their shared past, to the right way to stop someone from choking.

Lifestyle

Thrifty Kitchen by Jack Monroe (Bluebird, Jan 5), with money-saving recipes and home hacks is expected to be big.

Thrillers

The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis (Swift Press, Jan 27): In his first novel in 13 years, the bestselling author of American Psycho offers this chilling tale which tracks a group of privileged Los Angeles high school friends as a serial killer strikes across the city. Set in 1981, the story explores the emotional fabric of the 17-year-old protagonist Bret and his obsession with the killer.

A Death In The Parish by The Rev Richard Coles (Orion, June 8): If you prefer cosy crime, you may plump for the second in this genre from the celebrity vicar, which sees the return of Canon Daniel Clement trying to keep order in the village of Champton while investigating what seems like a ritualistic killing.

The Year Of The Locust by Terry Hayes (Bantam, Jun 8): From the bestselling author of I Am Pilgrim, a Richard & Judy Bookclub phenomenon, comes Hayes’ second novel. In it, his hero Kane travels to the badlands where the borders of Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan meet to exfiltrate a man with vital information for the safety of the West. But instead he meets an adversary who will take the world to the brink of extinction.

Memoirs

A Pebble In The Throat by Aasmah Mir (Headline, May 18): Fascinating memoir from the broadcaster and co-presenter of the Breakfast Show on Times Radio (and former Saturday Live presenter with Richard Coles) who recalls her story as young girl of Pakistani heritage growing up in her native Glasgow, in parallel to that of her mother, who was sent abroad to Scotland after marrying a man she barely knew.

There are also memoirs coming from Paris Hilton, Jon Snow and Melanie Sykes, while Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby talks about pregnancy and motherhood in Me, Myself & Mini Me (Headline, Mar 2), and Tess Daly offers a lifestyle fitness and wellbeing guide 4 Steps To A Happier, Healthier You (Bantam, Mar 16).

