News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

BPerfect Cosmetics announced as sponsor of Best Dressed at Down Royal’s Ladies Day

The prestigious Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is set to return on November 4&5 as Down Royal Racecourse hosts an extraordinary weekend of entertainment for avid racegoers, socialites, and fashionistas alike.

By The Newsroom
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 2:25pm
The award-winning NI cosmetics brand BPerfect Cosmetics has been announced as the principal sponsor of the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Ladies Day. Taking place on Saturday, November 5, this competition is open to all female racegoers with the winner taking home an amazing prize package of a trip to Paris and over £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products! Pictured is Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal Racecourse and Brendan McDowell, Founder of BPerfect Cosmetics.
The award-winning NI cosmetics brand BPerfect Cosmetics has been announced as the principal sponsor of the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Ladies Day. Taking place on Saturday, November 5, this competition is open to all female racegoers with the winner taking home an amazing prize package of a trip to Paris and over £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products! Pictured is Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal Racecourse and Brendan McDowell, Founder of BPerfect Cosmetics.

This year, the principal sponsor of Ladies Day on November 5 will be BPerfect Cosmetics, an award-winning and highly reputable local cosmetics brand.

The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female race-goers, with the winner taking home an amazing prize package of an unforgettable trip to Paris as well as £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products.

Judges for this highly acclaimed competition include director of BPerfect Cosmetics and make-up mogul Brendan McDowell (pictured), who said: “We look forward to admiring the wonderful style of all the race-going ladies and encourage everyone to enter to be in with a chance to win a truly amazing prize package!”

Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal Racecourse (pictured) said: “Ladies Day will provide an extra level of colour, glamour and excitement to an already prestigious day of horse racing, and we’re encouraging all ladies to step up to the style stakes!

Paris