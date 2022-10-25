BPerfect Cosmetics announced as sponsor of Best Dressed at Down Royal’s Ladies Day
The prestigious Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is set to return on November 4&5 as Down Royal Racecourse hosts an extraordinary weekend of entertainment for avid racegoers, socialites, and fashionistas alike.
This year, the principal sponsor of Ladies Day on November 5 will be BPerfect Cosmetics, an award-winning and highly reputable local cosmetics brand.
The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female race-goers, with the winner taking home an amazing prize package of an unforgettable trip to Paris as well as £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products.
Judges for this highly acclaimed competition include director of BPerfect Cosmetics and make-up mogul Brendan McDowell (pictured), who said: “We look forward to admiring the wonderful style of all the race-going ladies and encourage everyone to enter to be in with a chance to win a truly amazing prize package!”
Kathryn Holland, commercial manager at Down Royal Racecourse (pictured) said: “Ladies Day will provide an extra level of colour, glamour and excitement to an already prestigious day of horse racing, and we’re encouraging all ladies to step up to the style stakes!