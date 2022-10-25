BPerfect Cosmetics announced as sponsor of Best Dressed at Down Royal’s Ladies Day

The award-winning NI cosmetics brand BPerfect Cosmetics has been announced as the principal sponsor of the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ at Down Royal’s Ladies Day. Taking place on Saturday, November 5, this competition is open to all female racegoers with the winner taking home an amazing prize package of a trip to Paris and over £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products! Pictured is Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal Racecourse and Brendan McDowell, Founder of BPerfect Cosmetics.

This year, the principal sponsor of Ladies Day on November 5 will be BPerfect Cosmetics, an award-winning and highly reputable local cosmetics brand.

The ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ is open to all female race-goers, with the winner taking home an amazing prize package of an unforgettable trip to Paris as well as £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products.

Judges for this highly acclaimed competition include director of BPerfect Cosmetics and make-up mogul Brendan McDowell (pictured), who said: “We look forward to admiring the wonderful style of all the race-going ladies and encourage everyone to enter to be in with a chance to win a truly amazing prize package!”