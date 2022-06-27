Celebrating 15 years of ‘window shopping’ for Primark and Topglass

Toomebridge-based glazing and façade specialist, Topglass has marked over 50 successfully completed projects with Primark, following the opening of their latest store, Penneys Carlow.

Topglass was commissioned by main contractor Bennetts Construction to deliver a range of specialist glazing systems for the newly refurbished store on Kennedy Avenue. The 28,000 sq ft store will operate on 100% renewable energy and is the first in a multi-million euro investment in the Irish market committed by Primark across the coming 10 years.

Topglass longstanding relationship with Primark began 15 years ago when the glass contractor carried out glazing works for their Cork store. Since then Topglass has undertaken works ranging from £50k to £1m for the department store chain across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

Topglass’ managing director, Mark Mitchell, said: “Primark and their associated supply chain partners are valued clients of Topglass, having worked closely with them over the past 15 years. Across the wider retail sector we are seeing a push towards high quality glass facades and structures. Following a difficult few years for the industry, those who are continuing to make an impact are investing in the visual aesthetics of their stores as well as their environmental footprint and performance figures.

“For us it is fantastic to work repeatedly on high profile projects where end clients are household names such as Primark. We are delighted to see their continued growth and success and hope to continue our well-established working relationship over the coming months and years.”