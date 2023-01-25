Accessorize Stripe Fingerless Gloves Set of Two, £12.

Add thermal layers

Layering is key when you want to stop body heat from escaping. As the basis for any winter outfit, start with thermal fabrics designed for maximum warmth without the bulk – think leggings and long-sleeved tops – add a loose middle layer such as a flannel shirt and top with the thickest jumper you can find.

Choose the fluffiest fabrics

Snuggle up in winter fashion and keep the heating bills down

The warmest fabrics work by creating tiny air pockets that provide extra insulation. That’s why fleece, sheepskin, shearling and faux fur are your friends when the mercury plummets. Try fleece-lined joggers, sheepskin slippers or a faux fur-lined hat for maximum heat-trapping capability.

Fingerless gloves

If you’ve constantly got cold hands but need your fingers free for typing or other activities then fingerless gloves are the way to go. Extra long sleeves or sporty sweatshirts with thumb loops will also help.

Double up on socks

Our extremities often suffer the most when temperatures drop because the body prioritises keeping our core and vital organs warm. To counteract the effect, pop on two pairs of socks and make sure there’s no gap at the ankle for cold air to creep in.

Slip on a slanket

A slanket – aka a blanket with sleeves (and a hood) – takes loungewear to the next level. Ideal for snuggling up on the sofa in the evening or donning when you’re working from home (you might want to take it off for Zoom meetings though).

Rock a gilet

Make a wool coat a whole lot warmer by wearing a lightweight gilet underneath. Filled with real or synthetic down, these deceptively thin bodywarmers make a huge difference – and Uniqlo (uniqlo.com) has a great selection for men and women.

You can also get heated gilets fitted with rechargable warming pads from brands such as Regatta (regatta.com), which are handy if you’re going to be out in the cold for a while.

Heated hand warmers

Somtimes even keeping your hands firmly in your pockets isn’t enough to keep your fingertips from freezing, particularly when you’re venturing outside.

