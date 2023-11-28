​A new Christmas ‘Make It Local’ promotional campaign has been launched by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council chairperson, councillor Valerie Harte.

The campaign coincides with the busy shopping period on the approach to Christmas and shines a light on a range of businesses from Newry and Downpatrick that have been impacted by the floods.

It promotes the Council’s ‘Make It Local’ message, which highlights the district’s unique business offering and encourages residents to prioritise local products and services above others when purchasing their Christmas gifts.

Speaking about the importance of the Make It Local message, chairperson, councillor Valerie Harte, said: “The Council has long demonstrated its firm support for local businesses through its

‘Make It Local’ initiative, which promotes local goods and services through planned campaigns and events.

“Prioritising a ‘Make It Local’ approach enhances the sustainability of our vibrant city and town centres. Now as businesses and commercial centres pick up the pieces after this month’s flooding, we want them to know that we support them and are committed to their economic recovery.”

Councillor Harte added: “The flooding emergency that has recently hit parts of the district has been well documented and the circumstances some of our businesses and residents are being faced with are devastating, which is why I am encouraging everyone to shop locally during this festive period.

“This year the Christmas campaign will highlight several Newry and Downpatrick businesses affected by the flooding. In Newry, McCartan Bros has temporarily relocated to The Quays Shopping Centre, selling the finest tailoring, casual wear, footwear and accessories. Kukoon Rugs continues to trade online and has also temporarily relocated to The Quays, selling rugs by room, collection or colour. George Preston Florists has reopened in Sugar Island in Newry, selling festive flowers, Christmas decorations and gifts from artisan suppliers.

“Downpatrick businesses also continue to recover demonstrating the entrepreneurial resilience of our business community. McCartan Sports and Shoes is trading in the sports shop on Market Street and Murphy’s Bar has reopened in its original location and is planning for a busy festive season. Petals and Pots have opened on Scotch Street and are ready to supply beautiful bespoke floral arrangements.

“If there is any positive that can be drawn from these devastating events, it is the unrivalled support for the business community. If you cannot visit a store in person, another brilliant way to support our local businesses is to buy a gift voucher for a loved one.