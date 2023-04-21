Cotton Traders Coco Lime Boucle Jacket, £62, available from Cotton Traders (other items, stylist's own).

From utility to biker, these are the looks to be seen in this season.

Jackets are a spring fashion essential, to be accessorised with an umbrella or sunglasses (or both) depending on how fickle the forecast is looking.

This season in the outerwear department we’re seeing the return of timeless classics, plus some pops of colour ready to brighten up your warm weather wardrobe.

Hush Calida Utility Jacket, £89; Caroline Cropped T-Shirt, £29; Light Blue Denim Shorts, £45, available from Hush.

These are the major jacket trends to shop this spring…

Utility jackets

A massive trend on the spring/summer 2023 catwalks, utility dresses, skirts, jumpsuits and trousers featured oversized zips and lots of pockets.

Give any spring outfit a utility spin with a cargo jacket. The roomy shape makes it easy to throw over any ensemble – and with all those pockets, you might even be able to leave your handbag at home.

JD Williams Navy Satin Utility Jacket, £52, available from JD Williams (other items, stylist's own).

Boucle blazers

Boucle blazers never really go out of style – just ask the Princess of Wales, who’s been snapped in royal blue, ivory and red versions recently.

Take a leaf out of Kate’s book with a longline blazer in a bold hue, or opt for a boxy cropped jacket – ideal for teaming with high-waisted jeans

Trenches

Love & Roses Sage Green Faux Leather Biker Jacket, £59, available from Next.

The ultimate outerwear icon, it doesn’t get more timeless than a trench coat, which you can style come rain, shine – and anywhere in between.

Whether it’s classic beige, cool khaki or storm grey, a belted trench goes with just about everything, making it a cost-of-living-friendly investment.

Leather jackets

Love a black biker jacket? Switch up your spring look with a lighter hue.

Peacocks Womens Khaki Belted Trench Coat, £42; Womens Black Holly Premium Straight Leg Jeans, £25, available from Peacocks (boots, stylist's own).

Think mint, baby pink or sunny yellow for teaming with floral midi dresses, or white to pair with black denim or wide-leg trousers.

River Island Blue Dogtooth Boucle Blazer, £75, available from River Island.