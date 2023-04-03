Unlike micro-minis, the great thing about skirts that fall below the knee is you don’t need to wait until summer to wear them.

A midi (or midaxi, where the hem lands slightly lower on the calf) is a brilliant option for that transitional phase when spring hasn’t quite sprung, but you’re ready to switch up your style for the new season. On chillier days, team an A-line skirt with a fine knit rollneck or a chunky jumper and knee-high boots for a look that’s cosy but chic (you can even wear tights underneath and no one will be any the wiser).