​Fashion: Why a midi skirt is the perfect transitional fashion staple

While some designers are still obsessed with the micro miniskirt trend, you may be relieved to learn midi hems are making a return for spring/summer.

By Helen McGurk
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Threadbare Women's Black Abstract Dot Button Down Midi Skirt, £29.99, available from Threadbare (other items, stylist's own).
Threadbare Women's Black Abstract Dot Button Down Midi Skirt, £29.99, available from Threadbare (other items, stylist's own).
Threadbare Women's Black Abstract Dot Button Down Midi Skirt, £29.99, available from Threadbare (other items, stylist's own).

Unlike micro-minis, the great thing about skirts that fall below the knee is you don’t need to wait until summer to wear them.

A midi (or midaxi, where the hem lands slightly lower on the calf) is a brilliant option for that transitional phase when spring hasn’t quite sprung, but you’re ready to switch up your style for the new season. On chillier days, team an A-line skirt with a fine knit rollneck or a chunky jumper and knee-high boots for a look that’s cosy but chic (you can even wear tights underneath and no one will be any the wiser).

Come summer, swap jeans for a denim midi skirt and a tee, adding statement trainers for a laid-back weekend look.

Tu Pink Satin Midi Skirt, £16, available from Sainsbury's.
Tu Pink Satin Midi Skirt, £16, available from Sainsbury's.
Tu Pink Satin Midi Skirt, £16, available from Sainsbury's.
Here’s some of our favourites…...

Roman Red Abstract Spot Pleated Midi Skirt, £35, available from Roman (other items, stylist's own).
Roman Red Abstract Spot Pleated Midi Skirt, £35, available from Roman (other items, stylist's own).
Roman Red Abstract Spot Pleated Midi Skirt, £35, available from Roman (other items, stylist's own).
Monsoon Pull on Denim Midi Skirt in Sustainable Cotton Blue, £60, available from Monsoon.
Monsoon Pull on Denim Midi Skirt in Sustainable Cotton Blue, £60, available from Monsoon.
Monsoon Pull on Denim Midi Skirt in Sustainable Cotton Blue, £60, available from Monsoon.
Oliver Bonas Pink Fine Gauge Rib Knit Jumper, £55; Pink Abstract Check Pleated Midi Skirt, £65, available from Oliver Bonas (trainers, stylist's own).
Oliver Bonas Pink Fine Gauge Rib Knit Jumper, £55; Pink Abstract Check Pleated Midi Skirt, £65, available from Oliver Bonas (trainers, stylist's own).
Oliver Bonas Pink Fine Gauge Rib Knit Jumper, £55; Pink Abstract Check Pleated Midi Skirt, £65, available from Oliver Bonas (trainers, stylist's own).
Joe Browns Into The Rose Garden Vintage Skirt, £24 (was £50), available from Joe Browns.
Joe Browns Into The Rose Garden Vintage Skirt, £24 (was £50), available from Joe Browns.
Joe Browns Into The Rose Garden Vintage Skirt, £24 (was £50), available from Joe Browns.
Lipsy Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt, £32, available from Next (other items, stylist's own)
Lipsy Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt, £32, available from Next (other items, stylist's own)
Lipsy Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt, £32, available from Next (other items, stylist's own)
Bonmarche Cable Design Jumper, £22; Floral Swirl Pleated Chiffon Skirt, £24, available from Bonmarche (boots, stylist's own).
Bonmarche Cable Design Jumper, £22; Floral Swirl Pleated Chiffon Skirt, £24, available from Bonmarche (boots, stylist's own).
Bonmarche Cable Design Jumper, £22; Floral Swirl Pleated Chiffon Skirt, £24, available from Bonmarche (boots, stylist's own).
