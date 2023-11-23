Footfall figures soar for Craigavon shopping centre as it records 20% uplift in visitor numbers
In the lead up to the busiest time of year for retail, Rushmere in Craigavon is demonstrating strength with a record surge in visitor numbers.
Last week, the popular shopping destination recorded a +30.8% increase in footfall on the same period last year, while year-on-year footfall is already significantly up by +20%, and is expected to rise following the upcoming Black Friday weekend and Christmas shopping period.
The rising number of visitors is attributed to the destination’s strong portfolio of tenants, which boasts leading fashion brands including Primark, Dunnes Stores, Next, TK Maxx and DV8, and popular eateries like Nando’s and McDonald’s.
In line with plans to expand its retail offering, Rushmere has announced that homeware and lifestyle giant, Miniso will open its doors next week at the centre, providing shoppers with a wide selection of high-quality household goods and cosmetics. The announcement of Miniso follows last month’s arrival of book retailer, Waterstones.
To further entice visitors to the centre, Rushmere has also prioritised efforts in developing an extensive programme of on-site activations and community-led events, from weekly live music performances to Halloween and Christmas spectaculars, which have significantly contributed to increasing consumer dwell time.
Commenting on the uplift in footfall, Martin Walsh, centre manager at Rushmere, said: “It’s extremely encouraging to see such an uplift in visitor numbers to the centre, and as a result of increased footfall, our retailers are also experiencing positive sales figures across the board.
“The arrival of both Primark and Waterstones has played a big part in why the centre continues to go from strength to strength, and we are confident that the combination of strong footfall figures and a diverse and vibrant mix of brands will further attract new tenants to Rushmere.
“Consumer trends are changing, and we recognise that now more than ever, experiences are instrumental in driving footfall to the centre. People are seeking out experiences and places that offer a ‘one-stop destination’, and over the last number of months, we’ve proactively responded to this growing demand by hosting regular onsite activity for shoppers to enjoy and partake in.”