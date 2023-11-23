Last week, Rushmere recorded an 30.8% increase in footfall on the same period last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the lead up to the busiest time of year for retail, Rushmere in Craigavon is demonstrating strength with a record surge in visitor numbers.

Last week, the popular shopping destination recorded a +30.8% increase in footfall on the same period last year, while year-on-year footfall is already significantly up by +20%, and is expected to rise following the upcoming Black Friday weekend and Christmas shopping period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rising number of visitors is attributed to the destination’s strong portfolio of tenants, which boasts leading fashion brands including Primark, Dunnes Stores, Next, TK Maxx and DV8, and popular eateries like Nando’s and McDonald’s.

In line with plans to expand its retail offering, Rushmere has announced that homeware and lifestyle giant, Miniso will open its doors next week at the centre, providing shoppers with a wide selection of high-quality household goods and cosmetics. The announcement of Miniso follows last month’s arrival of book retailer, Waterstones.

To further entice visitors to the centre, Rushmere has also prioritised efforts in developing an extensive programme of on-site activations and community-led events, from weekly live music performances to Halloween and Christmas spectaculars, which have significantly contributed to increasing consumer dwell time.

Commenting on the uplift in footfall, Martin Walsh, centre manager at Rushmere, said: “It’s extremely encouraging to see such an uplift in visitor numbers to the centre, and as a result of increased footfall, our retailers are also experiencing positive sales figures across the board.

In the lead up to the busiest time of year for retail, Rushmere in Craigavon is demonstrating strength with a record surge in visitor numbers. Pictured is Martin Walsh, centre manager at Rushmere

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The arrival of both Primark and Waterstones has played a big part in why the centre continues to go from strength to strength, and we are confident that the combination of strong footfall figures and a diverse and vibrant mix of brands will further attract new tenants to Rushmere.