Free seven-day network trial in Belfast

New mobile customers can experience the Belfast’s Best Network* for free, without changing their number

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a successful trial in London, Vodafone has continued to roll out its eSIM network trial in Belfast, offering customers of any network a free 7-day trial of its network - without changing their number and with no strings attached.

With no commitments or strings attached, Vodafone invites users to experience Belfast’s Best Network* for 7-days completely free with 50GB of data, 500 minutes and 500 texts included. To take advantage of the trial, non-Vodafone mobile customers simply scan a QR code (which can be found across Belfast) or visit (vodafone.uk/FREETRIALBFS) to sign up online, with the eSIM being installed via the My Vodafone app. All they need to try the network for free is an eSIM compatible smartphone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-Vodafone customers can join the network trial without changing their existing number or swapping their SIM card. This means customers can use Vodafone’s award-winning network** for their data connection and still enjoy their favourite social media and messaging apps as normal whilst also making and receiving calls & texts on their existing number. They can simply switch between Vodafone’s network and their current provider easily through their device settings.

New mobile customers can experience the Belfast’s Best Network* for free, without changing their number

With the city making nearly 8 thousand calls daily on Vodafone’s network alone, it's revealed that Wednesday is the busiest day in the city for connectivity. Belfast's BT7 district is the busiest area when it comes to data usage with an average of 5.5TB of data usage on weekdays which is 10.6% of total data usage in Belfast, the equivalent of streaming 1,500 hours of HD films or 1.7 million hours of music.

Vodafone continues to commit itself to Belfast’s connectivity infrastructure. With the networks recent 5G coverage installation at the George Best Airport, ensuring all travellers can seamlessly connect to Vodafone’s network before boarding flights.

Vodafone is planning on rolling this trial out across different cities this year. It will also bring it back to some of the UK’s most loved festivals, such as Glastonbury Festival and Boardmasters Festival, giving everyone attending the opportunity to experience Vodafone’s award-winning connectivity.