Milgro Crispy Onions from Limavady

Northern Ireland’s largest commercial grower and producer of onion products, Milgro, a farm-based business, has added a new market for its multi award-winning crispy onions by securing an agreement to supply Spinney’s retail group in the affluent United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Spinney’s is a British multinational supermarket chain active in the Unit Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Qatar, Lebanon, Oman and Pakistan. It is now a premium supermarket retailer in the Middle East, and operates 18 stores in Lebanon, 15 in Egypt, two in Jordan, four in Oman and 56 Spinney’s in the UAE.

Milgro is now supplying its new ONiT! Crispy Onions brand to Spinney’s stores across the Middle East, to add to their already established supply base in the Republic of Ireland which now includes Tesco, Aldi, Eurospar, Spar, Mace, Londis and XL stores, as well as a large number of independent butchers.

​Milgro Crispy Onions from Limavady on the shelves in Spinney’s in the United Arab Emirates

The company displayed its wide range of ONIT crispy onions at the recent Gulfood Show in the World Trade Centre, one of the biggest global events for food and drink..

Conor Nicholl, Milgro’s sales and marketing manager, says: “This is very exciting business for us in an extremely dynamic and quality conscious market.

“Since launching in November 2022, the ONIT Crispy Onions brand has won several awards, including Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards, Scottish Retail Food and Drink Awards, and the prestigious Blas na hÉireann awards.”

Not content with this exciting news, Milgro will also be launching a new format for their catering range at IFEX, which takes place at the TEC Belfast this week.

An innovative fully recyclable and resealable pouch will be a welcome solution to many catering settings, with supply already established through market leaders Sysco, Henderson and Lynas Foodservice.

